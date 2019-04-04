Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nell Stubbs McMullan is now in the arms of her husband of 64 years, Boyd (Buddy). She died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, April 2 at the St. James Place Health and Wellness Center at the age of 99. Nell, or Aunt Nell as she was often called by her extended family, was born in Magee, Mississippi on January 14, 1920. Her parents were Erma Inez Maddox and James Henry Stubbs and as was normal at the time, the family was very large. Nell had 7 siblings and a sister that died at the age of three the year before Nell was born. While she was raised during the great depression, she often mentioned that they hardly noticed, being poor and living off the land both before, during and after. After finishing high school and a year of college, Nell made her way to Baton Rouge at the height of WWII where she met the love of her life, a strapping young chemical engineering student named Boyd. Boyd turned down a deferment and entered the war as a sailor on a PT boat, serving in the Philippines in the waning days of the war. Upon his return to the states, they married in 1947 in Nell's hometown of Magee Mississippi. After returning to Baton Rouge for Boyd's work as an engineer with Esso (now Exxon), Nell's first child arrived a year and a half later, followed by two more children all born almost exactly three years apart. (I suppose you could tell Boyd was an engineer!) Nell adopted Baton Rouge as her home for the remainder of her life. Besides raising three successful children, Nell was very active creating flower arrangements as a member of the Baton Rouge Garden Club. She also judged arrangements as a nationally accredited flower show judge. She was also an avid and creative wood worker and loved to restore old furniture. She had her own kiln and created and fired her own pottery. And she never gave up the talent of making her own clothes that she learned in the Great Depression! And of course, she shared and taught many of these talents to her children and grandchildren. Nell was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge for over half a century and in 1998 was presented with an Honorary Life Membership from the Presbyterian Church USA. Nell was also selected as one of the first women deacons to serve in the First Presbyterian Church. Nell was preceded in death by her parents Erma and "Jimmy" Stubbs, her husband Boyd McMullan, sisters Geneva Currie, Inez Tynes, and Neva Stubbs and bothers Nevius Stubbs, Lincoln Stubbs, Billy Stubbs, and Robert Stubbs. She is survived by her sister Erma Lee Harmon, sons Jeff and John McMullan, daughter Lisa Conner, grandsons Lee and Clay McMullan, granddaughters Meghann Conner, Christy Megorden, Carol Abadie, and Alison Cassanova. Finally, she is also survived by great grandson Davis Abadie and great granddaughters Aidan McMullan, Madalynn Jarreau, Olivia Jarreau, and Addison Abadie. Visitation at 10:00 o'clock followed by a short service at 11:00 will be held at the Dunham Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. on Saturday, April 6. Internment following the service will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. A special thanks for the care and kindness shown by the staff of the St. James Health and Wellness Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Arrangements by Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street. Nell Stubbs McMullan is now in the arms of her husband of 64 years, Boyd (Buddy). She died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, April 2 at the St. James Place Health and Wellness Center at the age of 99. Nell, or Aunt Nell as she was often called by her extended family, was born in Magee, Mississippi on January 14, 1920. Her parents were Erma Inez Maddox and James Henry Stubbs and as was normal at the time, the family was very large. Nell had 7 siblings and a sister that died at the age of three the year before Nell was born. While she was raised during the great depression, she often mentioned that they hardly noticed, being poor and living off the land both before, during and after. After finishing high school and a year of college, Nell made her way to Baton Rouge at the height of WWII where she met the love of her life, a strapping young chemical engineering student named Boyd. Boyd turned down a deferment and entered the war as a sailor on a PT boat, serving in the Philippines in the waning days of the war. Upon his return to the states, they married in 1947 in Nell's hometown of Magee Mississippi. After returning to Baton Rouge for Boyd's work as an engineer with Esso (now Exxon), Nell's first child arrived a year and a half later, followed by two more children all born almost exactly three years apart. (I suppose you could tell Boyd was an engineer!) Nell adopted Baton Rouge as her home for the remainder of her life. Besides raising three successful children, Nell was very active creating flower arrangements as a member of the Baton Rouge Garden Club. She also judged arrangements as a nationally accredited flower show judge. She was also an avid and creative wood worker and loved to restore old furniture. She had her own kiln and created and fired her own pottery. And she never gave up the talent of making her own clothes that she learned in the Great Depression! And of course, she shared and taught many of these talents to her children and grandchildren. Nell was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge for over half a century and in 1998 was presented with an Honorary Life Membership from the Presbyterian Church USA. Nell was also selected as one of the first women deacons to serve in the First Presbyterian Church. Nell was preceded in death by her parents Erma and "Jimmy" Stubbs, her husband Boyd McMullan, sisters Geneva Currie, Inez Tynes, and Neva Stubbs and bothers Nevius Stubbs, Lincoln Stubbs, Billy Stubbs, and Robert Stubbs. She is survived by her sister Erma Lee Harmon, sons Jeff and John McMullan, daughter Lisa Conner, grandsons Lee and Clay McMullan, granddaughters Meghann Conner, Christy Megorden, Carol Abadie, and Alison Cassanova. Finally, she is also survived by great grandson Davis Abadie and great granddaughters Aidan McMullan, Madalynn Jarreau, Olivia Jarreau, and Addison Abadie. Visitation at 10:00 o'clock followed by a short service at 11:00 will be held at the Dunham Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. on Saturday, April 6. Internment following the service will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. A special thanks for the care and kindness shown by the staff of the St. James Health and Wellness Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Arrangements by Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close