Nell Wood Meriwether, a devoted wife and loving mother, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge. She was born June 17, 1931, in Taylorsville, MS, to Ora Rachel Gregg and W. H. Wood and was a resident of Baton Rouge since 1954. Nell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge and a dedicated educator at Tara High School. Her light shone brightly in these two arenas where she lived to serve others and win souls for Christ. She taught the Doers Sunday school class for many years, volunteered with the clothes closet and participated in other ministries at First Baptist church. The beloved wife of Carl Meriwether for the past 68 years, she is survived by her son Lester Meriwether (Donna); three daughters Lindy M. McManus, Anita M. Zeringue (Mike) and Lauren M. Stack (Dan); one sister - Mary W. Atwood; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers – Prentiss, Henry, and Cotton as well as sisters – Estelle, Bonnie, and Ethel. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends and adoring former students. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at noon on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Visitors will be welcomed at the church on Monday morning from 11:00 AM until service time at noon. Interment and committal services will take place at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Special thanks to Martha and Patrice Moss for their loving care. Also, special thanks to our hospice nurse Pam Stoewer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71203. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and crematory are in charge of the arrangements. To offer condolences online visit www.rabenhorst.com.