Born October 13, 1924 in Paragould, Arkansas. She went to dwell with our heavenly Father on Monday, April 8, 2019. Jewell spent her early life living on the Mississippi river instilling in her a passion for fishing which she continued for as long as she could. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her: dogs, cats, chickens, goats, and sheep. If she was able to get outside and work, she was happy. Jewell was also a homemaker and enjoyed working with the newborns at Women's Hospital and later with the little ones at various children's nurseries. Jewell was preceded in death by her parents Tillman and Jesse Smith. Two husbands, Ernest King Floyd and Bernard R. Mims. Two sons, Ira Douglas and Kenneth King Floyd and great grandson Austin B. Kiernan. Sister Louise Beatrice Dedon, brothers Erwin and Barbara, Raymond and Bootsie, Robert, Leonard, and Huey Smith. Survived by sister Doris Evelyn and Cecil Jones. Brothers Martin James and Michael and Sandy Smith and sister in law Sandra Smith. Son Don W. and Margie Floyd of Shreveport, LA. Two daughters Julia Paulette Floyd of Gonzales, LA and Deidre N. Mims and Duane Lanoux of Georgetown, TX. Special daughter in law Becky H. Floyd of Gonzales, LA. Grandsons: Jacob, Alexander, and Zachary Lanoux of Georgetown, TX, Kenneth Wayne of Hotsprings, AR, Randall and Steven Floyd of Bossier City, LA, Todd and Shelly Floyd of Galvez, LA, Jeffrey Floyd of Gonzales, LA, Christopher Floyd of Walker, LA, and Matthew Floyd of Las Vegas, NV. Also survived by granddaughters Tiffany Wheat Kiernan of Gonzales, LA and Tori Lynn Floyd and Kenny Siears of Gonzales, LA. Great grandchildren: Kolton, Tanner, Ryan, Aaron, Aeden Floyd, Kade Siears, Ducote Kiernan, Dustin Estrada, Kristine, Brooklyn, Lauren Floyd, Samantha Siears, and Maria Sanders. As well as seven great-great grandchildren. Jewell loved many and received love back from her special nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. Her life was long yet for all of us that loved her not long enough. She will be terribly missed. The celebration of her life will be held at Household of Faith Church, Mt. Zion Campus, 17683 Hwy. 933, Prairieville, LA on April 27, 2019 starting at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude or a . Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
