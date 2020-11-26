Nellie Mae Hollins was the second child born to the union of Robert and Nettie Howard on August 15, 1937 in Morganza, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years and remained a faithful member until her death. Nellie received her education in the Pointe Coupee Parish school system. On April 5, 1958, she married Freddy Hollins and to this union three daughters were born, Cathy, Tracey, and Jennifer. She departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at 10:19 p.m. She received her wings and flew away to be at rest. Nellie leaves to mourn her death: her loving daughters, Cathy (David) Jones and Jennifer (Clark) Williams; her grandchildren, Brandon (Briana) Harrell, Cameron (Shan'Kedru) Harrell, Kierra Hollins, Kayla Hollins, Trinity Hollins, Serenity Williams, and Harmonee Williams; her siblings, Rozella Howard, Roxanne Howard, Rev. Shirley Wells, and Albert (Betty) Howard; her godson, Marvin Ray Hollins; her brothers-in-law, Alvin Hollins and Henry Hollins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and acquaintances. The Viewing for Nellie Mae Hollins will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be on Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m. Masks are required.

