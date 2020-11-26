1/1
Nellie Mae Hollins
1937 - 2020
Nellie Mae Hollins was the second child born to the union of Robert and Nettie Howard on August 15, 1937 in Morganza, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years and remained a faithful member until her death. Nellie received her education in the Pointe Coupee Parish school system. On April 5, 1958, she married Freddy Hollins and to this union three daughters were born, Cathy, Tracey, and Jennifer. She departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at 10:19 p.m. She received her wings and flew away to be at rest. Nellie leaves to mourn her death: her loving daughters, Cathy (David) Jones and Jennifer (Clark) Williams; her grandchildren, Brandon (Briana) Harrell, Cameron (Shan'Kedru) Harrell, Kierra Hollins, Kayla Hollins, Trinity Hollins, Serenity Williams, and Harmonee Williams; her siblings, Rozella Howard, Roxanne Howard, Rev. Shirley Wells, and Albert (Betty) Howard; her godson, Marvin Ray Hollins; her brothers-in-law, Alvin Hollins and Henry Hollins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and acquaintances. The Viewing for Nellie Mae Hollins will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be on Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m. Masks are required.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
November 25, 2020
Very nice lady, I truly love her. Rest In Peace . Good memories I will never forget. My prayers for the family. Wade , love y’all
Wade
Friend
November 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Richardson & Family
Family
