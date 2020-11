Or Copy this URL to Share

Celebration of Life Services for Nellie Mae Hollins will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 28, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge. Viewing on Saturday 9-11 a.m. until the hour of service. Final resting place at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.

