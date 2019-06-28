Nellwyn Therese King Torres passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a native and resident of Garyville, LA. Beloved wife of the late Warren J. Torres, Sr. Mother of Connie Babin (Larry), Warren J. "Bosco" Torres, Jr. (Debbie), Paula "Reesie" LeBlanc (Glenn), Brent Torres (Angie), Lisa Faucheux (Gary) and the late Susan Deroche (Richard "Boo-Boo"). Daughter of the late Lee and Lillian King. Sister of the late Carl King, Cecile Deroche and Nona Tamplain. Grandmother of Mandy Lambert (Kevin), Kenneth Babin, Rebecca Blank (Brandon), Lauren Quebedeaux (Jacob), Melissa Louque (Daniel), Jenny Poche (Greg), Sherrie Oubre (Brian), Bradley LeBlanc, Sara Carbo (Daniel), Zane LeBlanc, Derek Deroche (Katie), Timothy Deroche, Brett Deroche, Emilie Torres (Adelaide), Julia Torres, Brendan Torres, Avery Faucheux and the late Bridget LeBlanc. Also survived by 18 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 176 Anthony F. Monica St., Garyville, LA on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Reserve. To view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
