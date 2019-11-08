Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nellyn Carias Aguilar passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 83. Nellyn was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 14, 1936. After studying in Michigan, she returned to Santo Domingo and eventually moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she lived for more than 60 years. For most of her life, she served as the Honorary Consul of the Dominican Republic. In 1975, she lead the Governor of the State of Louisiana and his cabinet on a diplomatic mission to the Dominican Republic, during which the Louisiana delegation met with the President of the Dominican Republic, who was a longtime friend of Nellyn and her family, and other dignitaries. From 1982 to 1998, Nellyn worked with A. Hays Town, who was one of Nellyn's closest friends and one of the South's premiere architects. Nellyn is survived by her four children, Rodolfo "Rudy" J. Aguilar, Jr., who is married to Beth Stiteler Aguilar; Ricardo "Richard" A. Aguilar, who is married to Laura Cheek Aguilar; Roberto "Grover" J. Aguilar; and Noryn Aguilar Ward, who is married to Robert I. Ward. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, all of whom she adored and who lovingly called her "Tita": Joe Aguilar, Rudy Aguilar, III, Erin Aguilar, Ross Aguilar, John Aguilar, Zach Aguilar, Nely Ward, Alexander Aguilar and Atkins Ward. Francisca "Kika" Rodriguez is also a loved part of Nellyn's family. Nellyn's family also includes siblings, nieces and nephews who live in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. Everyone loved Nellyn's vibrant and cheerful character, and she will be missed. The memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home located at 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Nellyn Carias Aguilar passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 83. Nellyn was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 14, 1936. After studying in Michigan, she returned to Santo Domingo and eventually moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she lived for more than 60 years. For most of her life, she served as the Honorary Consul of the Dominican Republic. In 1975, she lead the Governor of the State of Louisiana and his cabinet on a diplomatic mission to the Dominican Republic, during which the Louisiana delegation met with the President of the Dominican Republic, who was a longtime friend of Nellyn and her family, and other dignitaries. From 1982 to 1998, Nellyn worked with A. Hays Town, who was one of Nellyn's closest friends and one of the South's premiere architects. Nellyn is survived by her four children, Rodolfo "Rudy" J. Aguilar, Jr., who is married to Beth Stiteler Aguilar; Ricardo "Richard" A. Aguilar, who is married to Laura Cheek Aguilar; Roberto "Grover" J. Aguilar; and Noryn Aguilar Ward, who is married to Robert I. Ward. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, all of whom she adored and who lovingly called her "Tita": Joe Aguilar, Rudy Aguilar, III, Erin Aguilar, Ross Aguilar, John Aguilar, Zach Aguilar, Nely Ward, Alexander Aguilar and Atkins Ward. Francisca "Kika" Rodriguez is also a loved part of Nellyn's family. Nellyn's family also includes siblings, nieces and nephews who live in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. Everyone loved Nellyn's vibrant and cheerful character, and she will be missed. The memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home located at 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close