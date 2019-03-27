Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson L. Roques Sr.. View Sign

Nelson L. Roques Sr., a native of Paulina, LA and a lifelong resident of Lutcher, LA passed away to his final resting place on March 26, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Beatrice Schexnayder Roques; sons, Nelson Roques, Jr. (Juanita), Lynn Roques (Tina), Keith Roques (Angie); daughter, Mary R. Millet (Dean); 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; brother, Maurice Roques and one sister-in-law, Nancy Roques. He was preceded in death by his son Brent Roques; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann; parents, Alban and Aline Roques; brothers, Theophile Roques (Linda), Pascal Roques (Lucille), Achille Roques (Ann) and Alban Roques Jr.; sisters, Sister Mary Juliana O.P., Theresa Miley (Bruce), Irene Bourgeois (Nolan) and one sister-in-law, Marion Roques. Nelson joined the Navy after high school where he took part in numerous Naval exercises and attended a number of colleges including Notre Dame (his boy hood dream). He graduated at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He was employed by Shell Oil Co. in Norco for 37+ years until retirement in 1984. Nelson enjoyed woodworking, traveling by motor home, talking French (when he found a partner), and listening to LSU football and baseball in his retirement years. None of Nelson's hobbies surpassed his love for his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Our family wishes to thank all who prayed and visited Nelson during his sickness. Special thanks to granddaughter, Michelle Duhe and her family, the staff at Pinnacle Health Care including Jennifer, Brandi, Brittnay, Shawn, Nickie and Veronica, and Poche Medical Clinic. Visitation will be on Friday March 29, 2019 from 8:30am to 10:30am at Rose Lynn Funeral Services in Lutcher, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. with burial following in the Church Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

