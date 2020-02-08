Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Lamar Dawson. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 901 Hwy 24 Gloster , MS 39638 (601)-225-4201 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 901 Hwy 24 Gloster , MS 39638 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 901 Hwy 24 Gloster , MS 39638 View Map Service 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 901 Hwy 24 Gloster , MS 39638 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Nelson Lamar Dawson, a former resident of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Landon Ridge Assisted Living, Sugar Land, Texas. Visitation at Brown Funeral Home, 901 S. Captain Gloster Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, Friday, February 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation resumes at the funeral home Saturday, February 15, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Jan Curwick and Dr. David Womack. Burial in New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery, Gloster, Mississippi. Nelson was 86, born February 16, 1933, the youngest of 13 children, in Gloster, and graduated from Oxford High School in 1951, and from Southwest Junior College (Summit). He then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Nelson married Elaine Merle Womack on July 23, 1960, in Baton Rouge where they resided and had two children, Dana Rebecca Dawson and Lane Lamar Dawson. Nelson was a member of Foster Road Baptist Church for over 20 years. Upon retirement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as Fire Prevention Chief in 1988, Nelson and Elaine moved to Liberty, Mississippi, where Nelson was an arson investigator and Elections Commissioner in Amite County for many years. Nelson, an avid genealogist, scoured courthouses and cemeteries, collecting over 100,000 family names and writing three genealogy books. Nelson was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Busy Corner for over 20 years. Nelson's home and acreage on Pecan Road were featured in the Enterprise Journal for its many beautiful flowers. In 2018, he moved to Sugar Land, Texas, to be near his children. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Bo Capdau; son and daughter-in-law, Lane and Katherine Dawson; grandchildren, Michelle Capdau, Conner Capdau and fiancée Amy Gastauer, Felicia Capdau, Andrew Dawson, Madeleine Dawson, and Rebecca Dawson; brother-in-law, David Womack and wife, Janet; and very special friend, Janelle Jackson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; parents, Luther Cleveland Dawson and Allie Bateman Dawson; sisters, Annie Belle Crum, Lula Dawson, Elsie Dawson, Maxine VonDrasek, Florence Byrd, Tressie McKey; and brothers, Thomas Dawson, Roddis Dawson, Carlos Dawson, Lamottis Dawson, Loyd Dawson, and Willis Dawson. Pallbearers will be Conner Capdau, Andrew Dawson, Paul Dawson, Eric Dawson, Ned Brown, and Steven Davis. Honor Guard will be provided by Baton Rouge Fire Department and Chief Ed A beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Nelson Lamar Dawson, a former resident of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Landon Ridge Assisted Living, Sugar Land, Texas. Visitation at Brown Funeral Home, 901 S. Captain Gloster Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, Friday, February 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation resumes at the funeral home Saturday, February 15, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Jan Curwick and Dr. David Womack. Burial in New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery, Gloster, Mississippi. Nelson was 86, born February 16, 1933, the youngest of 13 children, in Gloster, and graduated from Oxford High School in 1951, and from Southwest Junior College (Summit). He then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Nelson married Elaine Merle Womack on July 23, 1960, in Baton Rouge where they resided and had two children, Dana Rebecca Dawson and Lane Lamar Dawson. Nelson was a member of Foster Road Baptist Church for over 20 years. Upon retirement from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as Fire Prevention Chief in 1988, Nelson and Elaine moved to Liberty, Mississippi, where Nelson was an arson investigator and Elections Commissioner in Amite County for many years. Nelson, an avid genealogist, scoured courthouses and cemeteries, collecting over 100,000 family names and writing three genealogy books. Nelson was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at Busy Corner for over 20 years. Nelson's home and acreage on Pecan Road were featured in the Enterprise Journal for its many beautiful flowers. In 2018, he moved to Sugar Land, Texas, to be near his children. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Bo Capdau; son and daughter-in-law, Lane and Katherine Dawson; grandchildren, Michelle Capdau, Conner Capdau and fiancée Amy Gastauer, Felicia Capdau, Andrew Dawson, Madeleine Dawson, and Rebecca Dawson; brother-in-law, David Womack and wife, Janet; and very special friend, Janelle Jackson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; parents, Luther Cleveland Dawson and Allie Bateman Dawson; sisters, Annie Belle Crum, Lula Dawson, Elsie Dawson, Maxine VonDrasek, Florence Byrd, Tressie McKey; and brothers, Thomas Dawson, Roddis Dawson, Carlos Dawson, Lamottis Dawson, Loyd Dawson, and Willis Dawson. Pallbearers will be Conner Capdau, Andrew Dawson, Paul Dawson, Eric Dawson, Ned Brown, and Steven Davis. Honor Guard will be provided by Baton Rouge Fire Department and Chief Ed Smith . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery, 5721 New Hope Road, Gloster, MS 39638, for cemetery maintenance. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close