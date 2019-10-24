Nelson McCrory Jr., 70, a resident of Jackson, LA, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was a retired security guard from Villa Feliciana Medical Complex with 30 plus years of service. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson. He is survived by his sisters, Essie Sellers (John), Alice Mayers (Glynn), brothers, James "Bubba" McCrory (Teresa), Lester McCrory, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Nelson served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019