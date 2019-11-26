Nelson "Brother" Pierre Hymel Jr., 68, a native and resident of St. James, LA, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after battling colon cancer. Nelson enjoyed hanging out with friends and being outdoors. He is survived by his son, George Hymel; grandson, Deven Hymel; three sisters, Joy Goss, Marie Baughman (Christopher) and Yvonne Stein (Anthony); five brothers, Adrain Hymel, Alfred Hymel (Kristi), Danny Hymel (Melissa), Gerald Hymel and Antoine Hymel (Tessa) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Sr. and Marie Waguespack Hymel; one brother, Lee Hymel and one brother-in-law, Dan Goss. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019