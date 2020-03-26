Born September 13, 1941 in Eros, LA, Nelson Ray Ward Sr passed away Wednesday March 25th at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 78. A car enthusiast and mechanic, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. If it ran, he could keep it that way. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy Ann Jeffirs Ward, daughters Tammy Ward Babin and husband Eric, Tracy Ann Ward and wife Paige, son, Nelson Ray Ward Jr. and wife Christy, grandchildren, Joshua Ward, Victoria Ward Barnett and husband Bobby, Bradley Ward, Grayson Ward, and Hudson Ward, great grandchildren Ryleigh Barnett, and Everlee Ward, brothers, Stanley Ward, Travis Ward, Jerry Wayne Ward, sisters, Mary Lynn Ward, and Lynette Courville, and his beloved faithful companion, Buddy the dog. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur S Ward and Alma Coston Ward, Mother and father in-law James and Mabel Jeffirs. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for the stories he could tell. A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. May he rest in peace.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020