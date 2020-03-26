Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Ray Ward Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born September 13, 1941 in Eros, LA, Nelson Ray Ward Sr passed away Wednesday March 25th at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 78. A car enthusiast and mechanic, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. If it ran, he could keep it that way. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy Ann Jeffirs Ward, daughters Tammy Ward Babin and husband Eric, Tracy Ann Ward and wife Paige, son, Nelson Ray Ward Jr. and wife Christy, grandchildren, Joshua Ward, Victoria Ward Barnett and husband Bobby, Bradley Ward, Grayson Ward, and Hudson Ward, great grandchildren Ryleigh Barnett, and Everlee Ward, brothers, Stanley Ward, Travis Ward, Jerry Wayne Ward, sisters, Mary Lynn Ward, and Lynette Courville, and his beloved faithful companion, Buddy the dog. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur S Ward and Alma Coston Ward, Mother and father in-law James and Mabel Jeffirs. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for the stories he could tell. A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. May he rest in peace. Born September 13, 1941 in Eros, LA, Nelson Ray Ward Sr passed away Wednesday March 25th at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 78. A car enthusiast and mechanic, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. If it ran, he could keep it that way. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Judy Ann Jeffirs Ward, daughters Tammy Ward Babin and husband Eric, Tracy Ann Ward and wife Paige, son, Nelson Ray Ward Jr. and wife Christy, grandchildren, Joshua Ward, Victoria Ward Barnett and husband Bobby, Bradley Ward, Grayson Ward, and Hudson Ward, great grandchildren Ryleigh Barnett, and Everlee Ward, brothers, Stanley Ward, Travis Ward, Jerry Wayne Ward, sisters, Mary Lynn Ward, and Lynette Courville, and his beloved faithful companion, Buddy the dog. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur S Ward and Alma Coston Ward, Mother and father in-law James and Mabel Jeffirs. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for the stories he could tell. A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. May he rest in peace. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close