Nelva Puccio LeBlanc, born in Vacherie, LA on October 7, 1921, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home. She was a lifelong resident of Convent, LA. She will always be remembered and loved for her beautiful smile, fancy outfits and spirited personality. She is survived by her three children, Betty P. Brignac, Marie P. Keller and Sam Puccio, Jr.; son-in-law, Paul K. Keller and daughter-in-law, Della K. Puccio. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren. She was widowed by Sam Puccio Sr. and Joseph B. Leblanc. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law Percy M. Brignac and 10 siblings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Nelva was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Convent, LA. and Romeville Senior Center. The family would like to thank the loving staff of St. Joseph Hospice, the Carpenter House and Jefferson Manor Nursing Home with special thanks to Dr. Hector Mena, Dr. Carl Luikhart, Shelly Weaver, Kendra Verner, Wren Veal, Sonjie & John Haydel, Cary Watis, Rebecca (FeFe) Stewart, Carol Ann Rome and Layne Poirrier. Visitation will begin at 9:00am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Convent, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am by Rev. Father Alec Sheldon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Funeral Home Rose Lynn Funeral Services

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

