Nelwyn D. Courtney, age 89, a resident of Brusly, La., passed away April 16, 2019. Nelwyn is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years Alvin Earl Courtney; daughters, Donna Courtney (Marion H. "Mickey") Hunt and Rhonda Courtney Wells; grandchildren, Pamela Barrilleaux, Jason (Lee Ann) Murphey, Rachel Prudhomme, Shelby Wells, and Courtney Wells; Great-grandchildren, Kayla Boswell, Kasen Parrish, Adriana, Aaliyah, Ariana, and Willow Shifflett, Aden Raila, Gerald George, Sierra, Gabriel, and Josh Prudhomme and Taylor Gossen; brother, Rev. H.H. "Spud" (Julie) DeMent; sisters, Alpha Mae Raborn, Hazel "Dugan" Newman and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ephraim DeMent and Garnet Shelby DeMent, and her brother, Leon N. DeMent, Sr. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 1:00 pm, officiated by her brother, Rev. H.H. "Spud" DeMent and Pastor Keith Horton. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Andy Maduro, Jason Murphey, Leon DeMent, Jr., Marvin Newman, Benard Raborn, and Keith Hunt. The family of Nelwyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. David West and Staff and Jennifer and Cindy at Cardinal Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019