Neomia Levy Lovincy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neomia Levy Lovincy.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Obituary
Send Flowers

Neomia Levy Lovincy departed this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 85, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.