Neomia Levy Lovincy departed this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 85, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019