Nephus Jefferson Jr., a long-time resident of Baton Rouge passed Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Hub, Mississippi on September 6, 1924 to Nephus Jefferson Sr. and Ida Peters Jefferson. Nephus was loved by many and will be remembered for his sense of humor, robust laughter, and his enthusiasm during a good game of football. He will also be remembered for his love of family, and sense of duty to them and to his fellow man. Throughout his life he lived his personal philosophy "to do as much as you can, for as long as you can, for as many people as you can". He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army and served his country for three years spending time in Italy and Germany. He was awarded medals for the European, African, Middle Eastern Tour (EAMETO), World War II Victory, and Good Conduct. He graduated from Southern University and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaigne. Across the course of his life he cared for the well-being of young people, first teaching at the Louisiana State Training Institution, then for many years as its superintendent. After leaving the correctional system, he was an institutional service administrator for foster care programs. He was a faithful member of Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. Nephus is survived by an adoring wife, Sonia Wilmetta Jefferson, of 73 years. They were life-long friends and shared numerous hobbies including horticulture. The Jeffersons spent many hours in their yard and garden growing common and exotic plants, fruits, and vegetables which they shared freely with family and friends. He is also survived by one son Roland Hayes Jefferson of Baton Rouge, honorary daughter Mavis Durr of Baton Rouge, brothers Howard Jefferson (Zona) of Houston, Elbert Jefferson (Ruth) of Chicago and a sister Audrey Jackson, of East Chicago. He will be missed by a host of loving and adoring nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nephus and Ida Peters Jefferson, and five sisters, Jewel "Mama Jag" Jefferson, Mavis J. Sewell, Helen J. Lee, Wilhelmenia J. Smith, and Minnie J.Thomas.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020