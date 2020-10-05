1/1
Nettie Lee Calcagno
Nettie Lee Calcagno, age 88, passed away on October 5, 2020 peacefully at her home in Gramercy. She was an active charter member of the 3 Ell's Club. She is survived by her children, Belinda Rouillier (Nelson), Craig Calcagno (Mary Linda), Keith Calcagno, Jodie Simon (Gregg); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy S. Heltz; brother, Gene St. Pierre; sisters-in-law, Patricia St. Pierre and Mary Leola St. Pierre; and brother-in-law, Anthony Calcagno. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank "Spider" Calcagno; parents, June and Lema St. Pierre, brothers, George and June St. Pierre; and sister, Yvette S. Haydel. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their care and to Best Care Sitters of LaPlace who lovingly cared for Mom, especially Brenda, Sonya, Amber and Edith. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rose Lynn Funeral Services from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Paulina. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling her arrangements. To view or sign the online guest book, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
