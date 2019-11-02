Nettie Louise Coxe Campbell, born July 26, 1923, surrounded by the love and presence of family, went peacefully home to be with Jesus on October 30, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Richard Allen Campbell, Sarah Elizabeth Marshall, and Myrtle Anne Penny; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She has left our hearts full of loving memories to cherish and laugh about for years to come. Proverbs 31:31: "Give her the reward of her labor, and let her works praise her at the city gates." Wife, mother, grandmother, ...,she was everything- she will be missed. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, November 6 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to OPTIONS, a non-profit agency serving people with developmental disabilities, 19362 West Shelton Road, Hammond, La 70401, or www.options4u.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019