Obituary

Neva Theriot Von Monarch, age 96, passed away on May 8, 2019. She was a lifelong Baton Rouge resident and was a loving, kind and independent woman. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School and was personal secretary to Mr. George Reymond, in the Reymond Bldg. on Third St. for over 50 years. Neva enjoyed traveling, gardening and reading, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the third of eight children born of the marriage between Horace Theriot, Sr. and Daisy Morrison Theriot. Neva is survived by her sister, Bernadette Mills and husband Bill, her daughter-in-law, Debbie Diez Von Monarch and her sister-in-law June Theriot. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Anne who provided support and loving care to her aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John J. Von Monarch, her beloved son, John "Eric" Von Monarch, sisters Elfleda Nevils, Norma Ory, Shirley Browning and June Phelps, brothers, Horace Joseph Theriot, Jr. and John (J.G.) Theriot. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 am until services at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. A reception for family and friends will follow at Greenoaks Reception Center. The family wishes to thank Bridgeway Hospice, especially Denesha, and also her special friend Erin. Neva's family will be forever grateful to her loving caregivers, Carol (who was with her for three years), Carolyn and Syndy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neva's memory to or St. Vincent de Paul. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 14, 2019

