Newell Ware Wright, age 93, passed away in Mandeville, LA, with family and friends by his side on March 14, 2019. He was born on January 5, 1926 in Chicago, IL, to the late Charles Shelton Wright and Jean Ware Wright. For the full obituary including service times, please visit www.beaconfh.com. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Hart, Michigan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019