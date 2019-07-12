Newton Hill of Holden passed away at home with family at the age of 78 on 7/7/2019. Survived by wife Ruth Hill. Daughters Heather Hill Stumpf of Holden and Christi Arnett of Livingston. Sons-in-law Matthew Stumpf and Eddie Sibley. Grandsons Christopher Arnett, Aaron Arnett, William "Scott" Stumpf, and Paul Stumpf. Sister Audrey May Brady. Brothers Marvin "Eddie" Hill and Herbert Hill. And numerous nieces and nephews. Per his wishes there will be no memorial services. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, VA homecare program, and Leading healthcare of Louisiana, and family and friends for thoughts and prayers.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 14, 2019