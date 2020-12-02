1/1
Nicholas Darin Mack
2003 - 2020
Nicholas Darin Mack was born on January 10, 2003 in Zachary, Louisiana and was a resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Unexpectedly, he was called home to Heaven on November 27, 2020. To cherish his memory, Nicholas leaves his mother, Stephanie Barrow; Grandparents, Evalina and Melvin Ernest, and Etta Mack; one brother, Derwin Springer; one aunt, Regina Mack; two uncles, Daniel (Amber) Malory and Reginald Mack; a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nicholas was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Darin Mack. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at St. Francisville Funeral Home - 5914 Commerce Street. St. Francisville, LA. 70775.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St Francisville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
(225) 635-3493
