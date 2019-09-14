Nicholas "Nick" J. Canatella, Sr., age 94 of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, September 5, 2019. Nick was born September 11, 1924 in St. Rose, LA to the late John and Rose Russo Canatella. Nick was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge and served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He graduated from LSU in 1950 and worked for the LA Dept of Revenue for 33 years until he retired in 1984 as a Revenue Research Analyst. He loved and supported his family and extended family over the years, teaching them financial wisdom whenever he could. He liked watching horse racing and LSU sports. For many years, he enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables that his wife cooked and served to their family. Nick was preceded in death by his three brothers, John Canatella, Jr., Basile J. "Sweet" Canatella and Joseph J. Canatella and three sisters, Marie Snow, Rosemary Snow and Genevieve Rumore. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernice Chauvin Canatella; five children, Nicholas Canatella, Jr., Rose Collins, Patty Madere (Gordon), Mark Canatella (Debra) and Angel Vernon (Taylor); 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous other close family members. A special thanks to the caregivers and staff of Garden View Assisted Living, Clarity Hospice, Griswold Home Care, and Old Jefferson Community Care Center. Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00 am to service time. Rite of Committal will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 11441 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2019