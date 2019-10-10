Nicholas Lee Davis

Guest Book
  •  
    - Vessel
  • "Heavenly Father, We pray for our dear friends, the Davis..."
    - Dave and Nancy Williams
Service Information
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-4480
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francisville First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francisville First Baptist Church
Obituary
Nicholas Lee Davis, beloved son and brother, faithful friend, gone too soon, 16, a senior at West Feliciana High School, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, and a native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, died on Monday, October 7, 2019. There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the St. Francisville First Baptist Church from 9am until funeral services at 12 Noon, conducted by Rev. Timmy Straight and Rev. Terry Workman. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker. He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Svetlana Davis; his sister, Anna Marie Davis; his brother, Matthew Paul Davis; grandmother Henrietta Bea Davis; aunt Deborah Davis; aunt Donna Watson; and uncle Delmon Davis. Preceded in death by his grandfather Robert L. Davis. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
