Nichollas Darren Perkins entered into eternal rest, April 7, 2020. He was a 2014 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and a current Psychology student at Southern University. He was a member of the following organizations: Louisiana Heat Track, Elm Grove Track Club, Junior Olympics 2005 and 2006, Mississippi State Track Team, and Southern University Track Team. His hobbies were running track and acting. He is survived by his parents, Neddra (Will) Perkins-Tucker and Derrick (Angela) Forbes; sisters, Nyddia Gayle Tucker and Amber D. Forbes; brothers, Willie Elmo Tucker, IV and Austin D. Erve; grandparents, Gayle Allen Perkins and Kenneth and Joan Forbes; aunts and uncles, Samuel (Cignoray) Allen (Crowley, TX), Rafael (Wendy) Forbes (Aurora, CO), Natassia Forbes (Baton Rouge, LA), Dedra (Vary) Perkins-Revish (Baton Rouge, LA), Erika Perkins-Robinson (Dallas, TX), Clifford Cecil Perkins, Jr. (Baton Rouge, LA), Colletta (Tommy) Mims (Baton Rouge, LA) and Calvin (Kim) Bailey (Baton Rouge, LA). He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clifford Cecil Perkins, Sr. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020