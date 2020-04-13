Nichollas Darren Perkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nichollas Darren Perkins.
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nichollas Darren Perkins entered into eternal rest, April 7, 2020. He was a 2014 graduate of McKinley Senior High School and a current Psychology student at Southern University. He was a member of the following organizations: Louisiana Heat Track, Elm Grove Track Club, Junior Olympics 2005 and 2006, Mississippi State Track Team, and Southern University Track Team. His hobbies were running track and acting. He is survived by his parents, Neddra (Will) Perkins-Tucker and Derrick (Angela) Forbes; sisters, Nyddia Gayle Tucker and Amber D. Forbes; brothers, Willie Elmo Tucker, IV and Austin D. Erve; grandparents, Gayle Allen Perkins and Kenneth and Joan Forbes; aunts and uncles, Samuel (Cignoray) Allen (Crowley, TX), Rafael (Wendy) Forbes (Aurora, CO), Natassia Forbes (Baton Rouge, LA), Dedra (Vary) Perkins-Revish (Baton Rouge, LA), Erika Perkins-Robinson (Dallas, TX), Clifford Cecil Perkins, Jr. (Baton Rouge, LA), Colletta (Tommy) Mims (Baton Rouge, LA) and Calvin (Kim) Bailey (Baton Rouge, LA). He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clifford Cecil Perkins, Sr. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.