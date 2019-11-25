Nick J. Bacile Jr., age 95 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Landmark Nursing Center of Hammond. He was born on Wednesday, September 10, 1924, in Independence, Louisiana. He served his country in the U.S. Army as Staff Sergeant in W.W.l l, Pacific. Nick Worked for Winn Dixie as Distract Manager until he retired. Nick is survived by his son, Mikel Joseph Bacile, son & daughter-in-law, Dwayne Ray and Sandra Bacile, grandchildren, Dwayne Ray Bacile Jr. (Christin), Bonnie Haeffler (Paul), great-grandchildren, Hayley and Hayden, brothers, Anthony and Charlie Bacile. He was preceded in death by parents, Nick Bacile Sr. and Mae Lemay Bacile, former wife, Mathilda Bacile, sister, Camille Bacile, brother, Johnny Bacile, Nace Bacile, Vincent Bacile, and Johnny Polito. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond , 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond, on Wednesday, at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Colonial Cemetery Mausoleum. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019