Nicky R. Babineau, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Visitation will be at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10:30 AM until 2:30 PM. Due to current state mandates, the capacity of the building is allowed at 25 percent. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in Nicky's memory are preferred. For the full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please consult www.thompsoncares.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.