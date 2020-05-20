Nicky R. Babineau
Nicky R. Babineau, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Visitation will be at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10:30 AM until 2:30 PM. Due to current state mandates, the capacity of the building is allowed at 25 percent. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in Nicky's memory are preferred. For the full obituary and to sign the guestbook, please consult www.thompsoncares.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:30 - 02:30 PM
Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
So sorry to read of Nickys passing. Bill and I both worked with him for years at Sears Repair Center. I thought the world of Nicky and he always made me laugh. All the family and friends are in my prayers. God bless and be with you all as you grieve your loss of your love one.
Mickey Ford-Nolan
Coworker
