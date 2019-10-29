Nicky Vincent Guercio, Sr., born in Pascagoula, MS and a resident of Central, LA, passed away of natural causes on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 74. Nick enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and especially bass fishing, and shoeing horses. He loved growing and giving away tomatoes. Nick was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and had a passionate love for God. He also loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all. Nick is preceded in death by daughter, Toni Leigh Guercio Crenshaw, mother, Wynona Guercio, and father, Dominick Guercio. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Guercio, and children, Nicky Guercio Jr., Vickie Guercio, Renee Guercio Stafford, and Richard Guercio, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Carl Cuilla, Nicky Guercio, III, Todd Crenshaw, Jr, C.J. Stafford, Keith Quebedeaux and Baylor Cutrer. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm and Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00pm with services to follow. Preceding the services, a reception will be held at Zoar Baptist Church located at 11848 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70818.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019