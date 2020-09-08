1/1
Nicolina Ann "Nicky" McBride
Nicolina "Nicky" Ann McBride age 85 a native of Tickfaw, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Lena Bryant (James Bryant), and Debbie Langlois (David Langlois); grandchildren, Christina Lagarosse (Sean Lagarosse), Jason Schaefer, Dallas Johnson (Garrett Floyd); great-grandchildren, Abigail, Aubrie and Anna Lagarosse; brother, Joe Muscarello (Margaret Muscarello) She is preceded in death by her husband Robert McBride; son, Sam Coniglio; daughter, Patricia Johnson; grandchild, Courtney Johnson; niece, Denise Muscarello; father, Jesse Muscarello; mother, Lena Scardina and stepdad Nick Scardina. Honorary pallbearers will be James Bryant, David Langlois, Jason Schaefer, Sean Lagarosse and Garrett Floyd. The family of Nicolina McBride would like to thank Landmark South of Baton Rouge who took care of their mom for two months. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 am until memorial service at 11:00 am at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
