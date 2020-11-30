Nina Brouillette Varner passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born on July 25, 1945 in Lettsworth, Louisiana and was a forty year resident of Greenwell Springs, La. Nina was an active parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church serving on the Hospitality Committee, Bereavement Committee, Coffee Break, Alter Society and Adoration Chapel. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Willie (Billy) Varner. Her sons Blaine Elliott and Steve Elliott and his wife, Denise; Stepson Todd Varner and his wife, Ardra; Stepdaughter Melanie Nevels. Grandchildren Derrick Elliott and wife, Holly; Mallory Elliott, Sarah Elliott Jenkins and husband, Taylor Jenkins, Jared Elliott, Matthew Elliott, Tiffany Varner, Steven Varner, Dylan Varner, Katelyn Fuselier and Cheyenne Procell. Great Grandchildren Beaux Elliott, Sadie Elliott and Banx Elliott. Nina was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Hollan Brouillette and L. D. Marie Brouillette and her brother Tony Howard Brouillette. She will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to know her. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the funeral home with a Rosary starting at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.