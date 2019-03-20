Obituary Guest Book View Sign

If there ever lived a true embodiment of the English idiom "don't judge a book by its cover" it was Nina Louise Carter Graves. A soft voice and small stature was merely a peaceful front for a fierce negotiator, a prudent saver and accomplished real estate owner and manager. Being born on March 14, 1934 meant Nina was brought into this world and would spend her formative years during and after the Great Depression. As this event left its mark on many during this time, Nina was able to take those lessons learned from humble beginnings in Magnolia, Mississippi and transform her life through hard work and determination, starting work very young behind the counter at her mother, Irma's Diner, where she met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Graves. True to her strong willed nature she refused Bob's repeated requests to see her until he had put in enough time that she deemed he had earned a date and from that point the two went forward in life to pursue a prosperous and always exciting adventure. Their 60 year marriage was marked with many fun travels with family and friends, especially to Mexico where she loved to barter, never one to pass up a good deal. In addition to being the sole collector and manager of their real estate holdings, Nina was a devoted and amazing wife and mother of two, loved to cook tamales with her friends, and was all around amazing, being gifted not only in business but the arts as well. She was a gifted painter, gardener, seamstress, and especially enjoyed decorating her duck in the front yard for literally every occasion. Nina was deeply thoughtful, the kind of thoughtful we all wish or pretend to be, never missing a birthday or anniversary, creating cards and meals for all family and friends, making sure to deliver them in her beloved red mini cooper. She very much loved her dog, Tater Bug, meals at Ruth's Chris, Facebook and a good trip to play video poker at the casino. She was especially fond of Mary Ann, who helped her with her yard for years and brought her fresh corn. Having someone there to help her was one of the nicest things Bob had set up for her. Nina was always active and was a real asset to all who were lucky enough to know and spend time with her. She passed away March 18, 2019, just four days after making her 85th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Felder Carter and Irma Allen Carter, a brother, William Paul Carter, and her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Graves. Nina will be greatly missed and always remembered by her loving family and friends, her brother, Glenn Carter, her daughter Jill Graves Crutti and son in law, Kurt Crutti, her son, Robert Glenn Graves, Jr and her three grandchildren, Carter Crutti, and Michael and Haley Graves. Visitation will be at 11:30 am at First United Methodist Church until funeral service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 21st. Burial will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park following the service. The family would like to thank Adrian Landry and his nurse, Emily, at the Baton Rouge Clinic for their exceptional care. Additional thanks to her sitter, Ms. Lois Dominque, for loving Nina like her own family. The family would also like to especially thank Tommy and Paula Clark for always being there to check in and look after Nina. Memorial denotations may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, suite 900A Arlington, Virginia 22202. Pall Bearers at the service shall be Kurt Crutti, Carter Crutti, Johnny Ruston, W Michael Stemmans and John Ruston. 