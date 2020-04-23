Nita passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 71 at Nottingham Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her mother, Juanita McBath Gildon, a son, Michael Gildon (Trina Thompson), a sister, Shirley Gildon Lucas and Trina Gildon, a brother, Clarence Gildon (Alfredia Gildon), Grandchildren, Felicia Gildon (Allen Smith III), Alayna Smith, Micha and Myandra Gildon, and Precious her (Pomeranian). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Nita was a member of Living Faith Christian Center, pastored by Bishop Raymond Johnson. Nita was an avid member of the senior group with the South Baton Rouge Council on Aging and a faithful member of the Women's Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary. Nita was preceded in death by her daughter Lawanna Gildon, a brother, Leonard Gildon and her father, Clarence Gildon. The family would like to send special thanks to all the staff of Nottingham Rehabilitation Center and her Cardiologist, Dr. Cefalu and her special roommate who kept a special watch on her Ms. Joyce. A public memorial service will be held when conditions allow. Family and friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences at www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.