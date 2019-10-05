Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nita Mae Martin Hall. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nita Mae Martin Hall, 92 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, was called to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 3, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. She was born on July 9, 1927 to Sarah Huldah Rollins and James William Martin in Quentin, Mississippi. She graduated from Arlington High School as Valedictorian in 1946. She was an active member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. She was a homemaker who excelled in her many hobbies including sewing, crochet, knitting, quilting, gardening, and Southern cooking. Nita is survived by her son, Kelvin Darius Hall and partner Rebecca Nona Lawrence, of Denham Springs; and her daughters, Sarah Cedelas Hall, husband Larry Glen Loots, and Lanita Kay Hall, of Pensacola and Risha Janene Brumfield and husband Max Oliver Brumfield III, of Jackson, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Annette Haynes Hall, of Henderson, Louisiana; 7 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Nita is preceded in death by her father, James William Martin; mother, Sarah Huldah Rollins Martin; her husband of 50 years, Virgil D. Hall; infant daughter, Frieda Gale Hall; son, Ritchie Daryl Hall; her husband, Marvin Pitney; and stepson, John Pitney; her sisters, Velma Rebecca Rushing and Mary Elizabeth Rushing; and her daughter-in-law, Janis Lyn Beltz Hall. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the funeral at 12:00 PM, officiated by Elder Ricky Myers. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice of Baton Rouge for their kindness and loving care of our mother. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019

