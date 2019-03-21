Noble Ovunda Amadi, Native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA He passed on March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Hospital at the age of 17. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson, Sr. Drive Baton Rouge, LA 8:00 am until religious services at 10:00 am. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his loving mother, Patience A. Amadi: sister, Charlot Amadi; paternal grandmother; Mrs. Mary Amadi; uncles, Paul Amadi and Charles Wopara; aunts, Blessing and Nkechi Amadi and a host of other relatives and friends.
