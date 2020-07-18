1/1
Noel "Poochie" Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noel "Poochie" Lee, a native of Lutcher and a resident of Lake Charles, he passed away at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was 70. A walk thru visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until private services with immediate family members only at the funeral home. Private burial at Western Cemetery in Lutcher. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES. NO EXCEPTIONS. Survived by his son, Chad Lee; a sister Doris (Arthur, Sr.) Johnson; his brothers, Manuel (Mary) Lee, James Lee, and Vernon Lee; grandsons, Kobren Lee, and Chase Kirklin; his grandaughter, Kadrin Lee and great grandson, Tayden Collins and also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Lee, Sr. and Velma Steward Lee; his son, Brent Lee and a sister in-law, Laura Lee. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign or guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 AM
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved