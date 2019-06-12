Noel passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 16. She was a student at River Parish Community College; a resident and native of Gonzales, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Pastor James May. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her mother, Ashley Hernandez; father, John Johnson; brother, River Johnson; grandmothers, Sue Ann Pearson Hernandez and Cindy Johnson; grandfather, Lonnie Ray Falcon; uncles, Randy Tullier, Jeremy Falcon, Paul and Chas Hernandez; and aunts, Candy Diez and Rachel Perez. Preceded in death by her grandfathers, Charles Hernandez, Jr and Albert Lee Johnson; and uncle, Lonnie Ray Johnson. Pallbearers will be Rebel Ellerbee, Randy Tullier, Chas Hernandez, Gus Olay, Kyle Comeaux, Mike LeJeune, Brad Spillman and Derek Glascock. Noel loved makeup of all kinds and dreamed of one day becoming a licensed cosmetologist. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019