Noelie "Sis" Marie Hymel, a native of Paulina and a resident of Convent, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 88. "Sis" is survived by her daughters: Bernice Hymel Orbe, Elise Hymel Mohon (Roy); Sue A. Hymel; sons, Joseph J. Hymel III (Valerie); Curly P. Hymel (Jamie), and Ken J. Hymel (Paulette); brother Louis Forsyth. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hillary Sepulvado, Erin Bourgeois (Brad), Alicia Gautreau (Damon), David Louque (Vanessa), Robert Orbe (Nicole), Christopher Mohon (Gina), Cynthia Pena, Kayla Pena; great-grandchildren, Cameron Roussel, Abby Bourgeois, Reese Bourgeois, Cole Bourgeois, Gabe Gautreau, Kristen McDaniel, Brittany Louque, Robert Orbe, Jr., Dakota Aleman, Braedyn Packer, Emile Papy; great-great grandchildren, Kyleigh McDaniel, Paislee McDaniel, and Kinsley McDaniel. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph J. Hymel, Jr.; parents, Lucius J. Forsyth, Sr. and Noellie Forsyth; grandchildren, Jessica Boudreaux and Michael Mohon; siblings, Claude, Irving, Lucius, Mabel, Beatrice, Evelyn, and Eddie. "Sis" enjoyed cooking for her family, coloring, sewing and ironing, as well as trips to the casino and playing Bingo. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Convent, LA from 10 AM until 12 PM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Entombment will follow at St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery. To offer condolences please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019