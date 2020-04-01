|
|
Nola "Mimi" Pavlovich Ezell would like us to inform everyone that her work here on earth is done. She received a call on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and it was an offer she could not refuse. Her Lord and Savior called her home with a new assignment which comes with many perks, such as eternal life, visiting with loved ones, and maybe attending a meeting or two. She was born February 10, 1932 in Houston, Texas to the late Johnny Pavlovich and Noelie Bernard Pavlovich Hebert. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, W. T. Ezell. She was the loving mother to her children and their spouses: Larry Ezell, Patty Dumiller and her husband, Mike, and Richard Glen Ezell and his wife, Linda. She was the perfect "Mimi" to her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle Carlton and Benjamin, Michael Dumiller, Joshua Ezell, Jinci Strahan and Kevin, Meghan Willmann and Korey, Matthew East, Mackenzie Finch and Steven, and Jana Moss and Daniel. She doted on her 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her beloved friend Maeford "Missy" Hancock of Summit, MS for always listening, sharing, supporting her. Nola was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and dedicated her life to helping others. She was happy to offer assistance to anyone in need and raised three adolescents as her own in addition to her children. Nola graduated from Baton Rouge High School and continued her education with a Cosmetology license. The majority of her career was with the ROTC Department at LSU where she retired as the secretary for the Commanding Officer of the ROTC Air Force. Our lives have forever been changed because of her love and we will miss her tremendously. A private service for family will be held at Resthaven Garden of Memory in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020