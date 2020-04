Nolan P. "Joe" Kling, Sr., age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence with family at his side. He was a native of Dutchtown and lived in Geismar. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was a Sergeant in the United States Army. He enjoyed working with wood; he would build swings, bird houses and tables. He was known for his gardens which he had and time spent fishing. A private visitation will be held for the family. He is survived by his children; Nolan "Heavy" Kling, Jr. and wife Carla, Stacey Guitreau, step-son James "Tater" Montalbano and wife Darlene; brother, Randy Kling, Sr; two sisters, Vernell Kling Mire and Carolyn Kling Melancon; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and his grand-dog, Dixie. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Norma Kling; parents, Loney Babin Kling and Alexander P. Kling, Sr.; four brothers, Alexander, Kling, Jr, Berlin Kling, Barney Kling and Myron Kling. Church Funeral Services of St. Amant is in charge of arrangements.

