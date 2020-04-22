Nolan P. "Joe" Kling, Sr., age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence with family at his side. He was a native of Dutchtown and lived in Geismar. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was a Sergeant in the United States Army. He enjoyed working with wood; he would build swings, bird houses and tables. He was known for his gardens which he had and time spent fishing. A private visitation will be held for the family. He is survived by his children; Nolan "Heavy" Kling, Jr. and wife Carla, Stacey Guitreau, step-son James "Tater" Montalbano and wife Darlene; brother, Randy Kling, Sr; two sisters, Vernell Kling Mire and Carolyn Kling Melancon; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and his grand-dog, Dixie. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Norma Kling; parents, Loney Babin Kling and Alexander P. Kling, Sr.; four brothers, Alexander, Kling, Jr, Berlin Kling, Barney Kling and Myron Kling. Church Funeral Services of St. Amant is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.