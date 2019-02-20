Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan Bernard McReynolds. View Sign

Nolan Bernard McReynolds, a native of Centreville MS, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beth Nell Nolan and Robert Cecil McReynolds Sr.; brother, Tommy Lee McReynolds; and his beloved dog Rajah. He is survived by his wife, Judy McReynolds; children, Michelle and Michael McReynolds; brother, Robert McReynolds Jr.; grandchildren, Megan (Grant) Blanchard, Masyn, Seth, Carlee, and Jake McReynolds; and his great granddaughter Aubrie Blanchard. Family and friends are invited to the celebration of life at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM with services beginning at 12 PM. A memorial reception will be held after services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be made to Baton Rouge Food Bank. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019

Greenoaks Funeral Home

