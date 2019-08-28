Nolan "Dexter" Dorsey Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 64, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation at St. Charles Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019