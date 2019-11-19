On Friday, November 15, 2019 Nolan F. Kelly Sr. 84, a resident of Baker passed away peacefully. He was a retired E.B.R.P. educator teaching at Scotlandville and Baker High Schools. After retiring he spent the next 18 years as a Top Salesman at Jerry Lane Chevrolet. He was a graduate of Southern University Lab School and Southern University and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and an Army Veteran. He is survived by his children, Russell Kelly Sr. (Paula) Baton Rouge, Vida Kelly Floyd (Jerry) Schertz, TX, Eric Kelly Sr., (April) Baton Rouge, Nolan Kelly Jr. (Shawntelle) Phoenix, AZ, Robbye Thomas, Atlanta, GA and two bonus daughters Tasha McClain (Fred) Baton Rouge, and Latrice Moses (Troy) Slaughter, LA. Ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, a sister Jacquelyn K. Thomas, Baker, LA. and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway conducted by Judge John Michael Guidry. Viewing at 9am, Kappa Services, 10am, with services beginning at 11am. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Capital Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019