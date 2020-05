Or Copy this URL to Share

Nolan John Gauthier, Jr., passed away on May 8, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 11AM on Wednesday, May 13, at the Protestant Cemetery, Donaldsonville. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

