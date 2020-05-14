Nolan Osborne, a native of Plaquemine, LA, who resided near Dallas, TX, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Interment service at Grace Memorial Park at 10:15 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Slay Memorial Funeral Center, Aubrey, TX and Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.



