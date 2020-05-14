Nolan Osborne
Nolan Osborne, a native of Plaquemine, LA, who resided near Dallas, TX, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Interment service at Grace Memorial Park at 10:15 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Slay Memorial Funeral Center, Aubrey, TX and Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Pugh's Mortuary
MAY
16
Interment
10:15 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
