Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church 809 New Roads St. New Roads , LA Service 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church 809 New Roads St. New Roads , LA

"If we die with Christ, we shall live with Him, and if we are faithful to the end, we shall begin with Him." 2 Timothy 2:11-12. Nora Mae Robertson Palmer, a native of Ventress, LA and resident of New Roads, La, died peacefully at Pointe Coupee General Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1935 to the union of Dennison Robertson and Cornelia Harrison Robertson in Glynn, LA. Nora was christened at St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads. There she received all the sacraments of the laity. Nora attended St. Augustine Catholic School until the 10th grade when St. Augustine was not approved for accreditation by the State. She enrolled at New Roads Colored High School and graduated in 1954 as class Salutatorian. Nora attended Southern University and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. Her teaching career included Batchelor Elementary and Rosenwald Elementary Schools. Her effectiveness as a teacher was truly identified. She loved her students implemented different teaching methods. She was determined and driven to encourage her students to do their best in everything that they could to become productive citizens. As an Educator for 40+ years, she touched many lives. She aspired to the position of a Supervisor of Elementary Schools in Pointe Coupee Parish and served as Interim Superintendent. Nora coordinated Adult Education classes for Southern University in the Parish. She was a Cub Scouts Leader for Istrouma Council Cub Pack 247. She also provided private swimming lessons at her home. She believed in exposing students to different activities. Nora belonged to many community organizations which included The Pointe Coupee Rotary Club , where she served as Secretary for many years, The Board of Tourism and Council on Aging. Nora married Alex Joseph Palmer in 1955 and this union was blessed with three wonderful children, Roselyn, Andrew and Michael. Survived by her daughter, Roselyn M. Martin (Roderick); sons, Andrew Palmer (Justine C.) and Michael R. Palmer; sister, Gloria Robertson Myer; 3 grandchildren, Aaron D. Palmer (Anysia), Alan J. Palmer (Monique) and Ava Martin; 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Alex J. Palmer; parents, Dennison Robertson and Cornelia Harrison Robertson; brothers-in-law, George F. Myer and Henry Palmer; sister-in-law, Josephine A. Palmer. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 9:00 am until Celebration of Life Services at 10:00 am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads St., New Roads, LA. Father Patrick Healy officiating. Entombment St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020

