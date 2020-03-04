Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr. departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 78, a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, St. James, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020