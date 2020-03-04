Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr.

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
St. James, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
6613 HWY 18
St. James, LA
Obituary
Norbert J. "Spunk" Dumas Jr. departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 78, a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, St. James, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
