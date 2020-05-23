Norma Alford Garner, born in the Central community and a resident of Baton Rouge. She was married for 58 years and spent most of those years as a military wife living in many places. She graduated from Central High School and L.S.U. Proceeded in death by her husband, Walter L. Garner, Jr.; parents, Thomas Harney Alford, Sr. and Alice Hooper Alford; and brother, Thomas Harney Alford, Jr. Survived by two children, Gary Michael Garner and partner Becky and Ginger Garner Manint and husband "Rip"; two grandchildren, Kristen Chapman Montgomery and husband David from Baton Rouge and Corey Michael Chapman and wife Ali from Lafayette, La.; five great grandchildren, Sophie Grace and Michael Jeffrey Montgomery from Baton Rouge, Lilian Rae, Aiden Michael and Carter Christopher Chapman from Lafayette, La. After her retirement from LSU she had a full and productive life through numerous acts of kindness and friendships. A member of University United Methodist Church. A Charter Board member of Forest Park United Methodist Church, Panama City, Florida and a Charter Board member of St. John United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge, La. A graveside service with appropriate social distancing will be held for the family and friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Norma's name to the University Laboratory School Foundation at www.lsufoundation.org/GivetoULS Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 26, 2020.