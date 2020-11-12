1/1
Norma G. Perera "Maw Normie" Deslatte
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 10,1933 – November 10,2020. Norma G. Perera Deslatte "Maw Normie", 87, gained her wings on Tuesday, November 10,2020 at her home with her loving family. She was a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Belle River. She was a kind and loving woman of faith. She was a devout Catholic who adored her children and grandchildren. Norma is survived by her son, Errol Perera and wife Marsha Perera, daughter Sandra Perera and significant other Randy; grandchildren Jeremy Perera (Shane), Jeanne Stueben (Roger), Jamie Theriot (Brett), Jonah Thibodeaux (Kristen), Jodi Lawless (Rodney); great grandchildren DeShae, Aaron, Megan, Bobby, Haley, William, Ian, Allen, Jaymin, Zeke, Malach, Adia, Aliya, Bailey, Trace, and Jase; great great grandson Kole; brothers E.J. Gros (Earline), Leo Gros (Geneva). Preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Bernadette Gros; first husband Agnae Perera; second husband Clifton Deslatte; brother, Raymond Gros, brother Norris Gros, Sr, sister Rita Fontenot, sister Iris Gros. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Pierre Part at 11:00 am. Private entombment to follow at church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Perera, Jonah Thibodeaux, Brett Theriot, Roger Stueben, Aaron Perera, William Stueben, and Rodney Lawless. A special thanks to Norma's sitter and special friend Brenda Gauthreaux for always going above and beyond for Norma and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 12, 2020
Ms. Norma was such a pleasure to be around! She will always have a special place in my heart!! My prayers are with all her family during this difficult time!
BRENDA
Friend
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved