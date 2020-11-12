October 10,1933 – November 10,2020. Norma G. Perera Deslatte "Maw Normie", 87, gained her wings on Tuesday, November 10,2020 at her home with her loving family. She was a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of Belle River. She was a kind and loving woman of faith. She was a devout Catholic who adored her children and grandchildren. Norma is survived by her son, Errol Perera and wife Marsha Perera, daughter Sandra Perera and significant other Randy; grandchildren Jeremy Perera (Shane), Jeanne Stueben (Roger), Jamie Theriot (Brett), Jonah Thibodeaux (Kristen), Jodi Lawless (Rodney); great grandchildren DeShae, Aaron, Megan, Bobby, Haley, William, Ian, Allen, Jaymin, Zeke, Malach, Adia, Aliya, Bailey, Trace, and Jase; great great grandson Kole; brothers E.J. Gros (Earline), Leo Gros (Geneva). Preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Bernadette Gros; first husband Agnae Perera; second husband Clifton Deslatte; brother, Raymond Gros, brother Norris Gros, Sr, sister Rita Fontenot, sister Iris Gros. Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Pierre Part at 11:00 am. Private entombment to follow at church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Perera, Jonah Thibodeaux, Brett Theriot, Roger Stueben, Aaron Perera, William Stueben, and Rodney Lawless. A special thanks to Norma's sitter and special friend Brenda Gauthreaux for always going above and beyond for Norma and her family.

