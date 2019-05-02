Norma Janell Taylor May passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence in Livingston at the age of 59. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 PM until religious services at 2:00 PM conducted by Rev. Jeremy Glascock, Rev. Paul Taylor and Rev. Charles Ray Smith. Burial will be at Colyell Community Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wallace L. May; mother, Omer Nell McMorris Taylor; sons, Jason May and wife Patty and Jeffery May and Girlfriend, Brandi Janes; sisters, Patsy Parker and Betty Taylor; grandchildren, Kevin Martin, Emily May, Hannah May, Brianna May and Elizabeth May; mother-in-law, Stella May; sister-in-law, Jennie Naquin; nieces, Ricky Lynn and Robyn. Preceded in death by her father, Norris Taylor; brother-in-law, Jerry Parker; father-in-law, Lewis May; sister-in-law, Linda Diez; nephew, C.J. Naquin. Pallbearers will be Kevin Martin, Jayden Jackson, Matthew Goings, Dalton Dirickson, Hunter Shaffett and Patrick Bell. She was a member of Colyell Baptist Church. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.