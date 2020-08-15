1/1
Norma Jean Bellard Duell
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Bellard Duell of Baton Rouge, LA transitioned on Wednesday night, August 5, 2020 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Norma was born on July 1, 1943 to Felician and Eunice Babineaux Bellard in Lawtell, LA. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul L. Duell. Surviving family members are her two daughters, Paula Duell Northern (Heishma) and Stephanie Duell, both of Cypress, TX; a bonus daughter, Erma Lorraine Lyons of Alexandria, LA; two sisters, Gladys Lee and Melba Venison, both of Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, JY (Clara) Bellard of Lake Charles, LA; two grandchildren, Adam Northern and Brooke Northern; two goddaughters, Tammy Lee and Erica N. Ramsey-Bowen; two lifelong friends, Rena Ramsey Caldwell and Olivia Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norma was a loving mother and a caring friend. She was a graduate of Southern University. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1150 S. 12th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802; St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1134 Julia Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802; or the Southern University Foundation, 598 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70813.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved