Norma Jean Bellard Duell of Baton Rouge, LA transitioned on Wednesday night, August 5, 2020 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Norma was born on July 1, 1943 to Felician and Eunice Babineaux Bellard in Lawtell, LA. Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul L. Duell. Surviving family members are her two daughters, Paula Duell Northern (Heishma) and Stephanie Duell, both of Cypress, TX; a bonus daughter, Erma Lorraine Lyons of Alexandria, LA; two sisters, Gladys Lee and Melba Venison, both of Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, JY (Clara) Bellard of Lake Charles, LA; two grandchildren, Adam Northern and Brooke Northern; two goddaughters, Tammy Lee and Erica N. Ramsey-Bowen; two lifelong friends, Rena Ramsey Caldwell and Olivia Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norma was a loving mother and a caring friend. She was a graduate of Southern University. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1150 S. 12th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802; St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1134 Julia Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802; or the Southern University Foundation, 598 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70813.

